NW Examiner readers have their minds made up on several issues in the District 4 City Council race, according to online poll completed yesterday.

Ninety-six percent agreed that people should not be allowed to camp in public if they decline available shelter, and 95% believe severance payouts to former bureau managers should be “prohibited or severely curtailed.”

More than 260 Examiner subscribers participated in the nine-question survey.

Respondents were almost as decisive on several other topics:

82% percent think city employees should be required to work in person.

72% want the city charter revised as soon as possible.

72% believe the council’s consideration of Portland State University’s proposed performing arts center is “undermining to future of Keller Auditorium.”

70% considered the one-year operation of the Northrup Street Shelter a fair test of the impact an overnight shelter has on a residential neighborhood.

65% said City Council members should have refused to sit in on private negotiations with Portland General Electric regarding power lines through Forest Park.

61% do not want the City Administrator in charge of the city’s neighborhood program.

An appetite to reconsider charter reform less than two years since its implementation suggests strong disapproval of the new form of government. Only 6% believed waiting 10 years for such review, the timetable built into the code, was the best idea.

Only one question seemed to stump the respondents. A mere 22 responded to a question about keeping Portland Street Response independent of the Portland Police Bureau. On all other questions, at least 240 people responded.

The four leading candidates for District 4 seats were in step with readers on the top two hot-button issues. (See Oct. 14 post) All were critical of the severance packages. All but Green wants illegal camping ended.

Among candidates, Green was also the outlier on city employees returning to the office. He gave a flat no to council members even exerting influence in that direction.