Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

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Marc's avatar
Marc
4h

Thank you, Allan. It's refreshing to think our neighbors reflect our values. Now we wait to see what those who choose to vote say.

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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
3h

Good job getting all that data.

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