Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kara Colley's avatar
Kara Colley
4h

I am so happy about this new branch. This is a great achievement for the county and a wonderful addition to our neighborhood.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Busonipax's avatar
Busonipax
5h

"This not your grandmother's library"---THAT is the problem. We need higher shelves, more books, fewer places to connect with the cloud. Bring back the books, it is a a library. It is not an arcade or a place to play Mortal Combat, Grand Theft Auto....etc. Books improve our lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture