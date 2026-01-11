Read all about it!
The new Northwest Portland Library opens on NW Pettygrove
If you’re hunting for an excuse — even for just an hour or so — to knock off your doomscrolling and social media time-wasting, now you’ve got a solid reason. Multnomah County’s $21 million Northwest Portland Library, which opened Saturday morning to considerable fanfare, is more than double the square footage of its predecessor and offers, yes, books you can read.
The library at 2030 NW Pettygrove St. replaces the one on Northwest Thurman Street that closed in November after 25 years of operation. After celebratory comments from dignitaries and an ear-splitting percussion performance by the Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers (for which they actually handed out earplugs — wait, this is a library, right?) several hundred folks traipsed into the building to check out its features.
A voter-approved bond measure in 2020 helped fund the space, which includes five community meeting rooms, a learning space specially for little kids, artwork installations and — because this is not your grandmother’s library — WiFi and other tech amenities, for when you’ve had it with all those books.
Here’s more information on the Northwest Library. It’s open seven days a week.
I am so happy about this new branch. This is a great achievement for the county and a wonderful addition to our neighborhood.
"This not your grandmother's library"---THAT is the problem. We need higher shelves, more books, fewer places to connect with the cloud. Bring back the books, it is a a library. It is not an arcade or a place to play Mortal Combat, Grand Theft Auto....etc. Books improve our lives.