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Courtney Angeli's avatar
Courtney Angeli
5h

Thank you for this clear explanation and the numbers!

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Paul Douglas's avatar
Paul Douglas
2h

The consistent inability of the Multnomah County Commission to do anything responsibly with our tax dollars is frankly breathtaking.

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