City Councilor Mitch Green found PGE’s project wanting on all fronts.

The Portland City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to uphold an appeal by two community groups that would deny Portland General Electric’s plans for expanding power transmission lines in Forest Park.

District 4 council members Eric Zimmerman and Mitch Green offered the most detailed and extended arguments against PGE’s case, which gained the support of city Hearing Officer Marisha Childs in January.

Green said PGE did not prove that its plan would not harm the park, or even that its projections of future blackouts were founded.

The council motion directed the city attorney’s office to draft a final motion to be voted upon May 7 at 9:45 a.m.