Sgt. Zack Kenney (L-R), John Hollister and Linda Witt are on patrol, and happy to do it.

By Linda Witt

The Pearl District Neighborhood Association launched its Pearl Patrol program on July 6 as part of its broader summerlong Re‑Ignite the Pearl campaign.

Patrol volunteers work in teams of three or more, serving as the neighborhood’s eyes and ears by identifying livability and public safety concerns and helping to ensure timely responses as issues arise.

In addition to monitoring neighborhood conditions, patrollers act as goodwill ambassadors, engaging residents, visitors and business owners to strengthen community involvement and awareness. Patrollers also help promote upcoming Pearl District events—including music festivals, Yoga in the Park and the Pearl Culinary Farmers Market (Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)—along with other activities that bring energy and community connection to the district.

Patrollers are recognizable by their distinctive black‑and‑white safety vests. During their one‑hour walks on the sidewalks and in parks, volunteers may choose to participate in humanitarian outreach or neighborhood cleanup efforts, depending on their interests, experience and comfort level. While some teams follow a fixed schedule of outings, volunteers are also free to organize patrols whenever their calendars allow.

The program is managed by Linda Witt, teaming with seasoned PDNA volunteers Jim Rice, Bill Truncali and John Hollister. They developed a comprehensive training guide that has earned praise from Portland Police Bureau representatives and professionals in the homeless‑services field.

The first three cohorts—close to 35 volunteers from across the Pearl—completed orientation July 6-8 at The Fields Bar & Grill, followed by live field training. Portland Police Bureau representatives will join future walks.

More patrol volunteers are needed.

“Participants enjoy camaraderie, civic engagement and the satisfaction of making a meaningful impact on the neighborhood,” said Witt.

Community members aged 21 and older who wish to join can contact Linda Witt at lindawittextra@gmail.com.

Derek Foxworth Jr. (left), the new Central Precinct commmander, and Sgt. Zack Kenney, did a walk-along to show their support for the citizen patrol.