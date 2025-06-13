The quarter-block building at Northwest 15th and Northrup streets is owned by downtown real estate kingpin Vanessa Sturgeon.

Pearl District neighborhood leaders are as critical of homeless shelters popping up in their community as their neighbors west of Interstate 405. They just took longer speak publicly.

Last night, Pearl District Neighborhood Association President Bruce Studer announced that “we are adamant against” a city-run 200-bed overnight shelter going in at 1435 NW Northrup St.

Studer said he met with the head of the city’s Portland Solutions program, Northwest District Association President Todd Zarnitz and Northwest Community Conservancy representatives last Friday to discuss plans for the shelter.

Zarnitz has been speaking to the news media about both the Northrup shelter and one at Northwest 17th and Lovejoy streets announced in late May. Last night, Studer echoed many of the same concerns.

“Our opposition was firm,” Studer told the Pearl board. “This would just be moving the problem from downtown.”

Although he was told that plans for the shelter were not firm at that point, he has since learned that the city has signed a multiple-year lease for the Northrup building, which is owned by Vanessa Sturgeon and Sturgeon Development Partners.

“It’s too much too soon without any consultation,” said Studer, adding that no similar shelter has been operated in the city without substantial harm to surrounding neighbors.

Eight neighbors spoke on the issue—all in opposition—after Studer’s summary of the situation.

“This will have a disastrous effect on the quality of life in the Pearl District,” said Linda Witt, a former PDNA board member and member of its Clean Team. “That’s based on five years of picking up trash.”

Witt said residents are talking about moving out of the Pearl if the shelter opens.

See all our coverage

.