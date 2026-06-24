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Kathryn S.'s avatar
Kathryn S.
5h

Thank You Bob Day for confirming the hammering of crime in the Pearl District.

Recall Wilson.

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Maggi White's avatar
Maggi White
4h

This state and county and city need people who have skills in managing money. No one I know has any confidence in local government.

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