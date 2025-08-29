Pearl neighborhood bracing for overnight shelter
Association president says city is 'scared to death' of failure
Four days before the scheduled opening of the Northrup Street Shelter, Pearl District Neighborhood Association leaders were resigned to the inevitable.
Instead of pursuing legal or political avenues of resistance, the association has resolved to make the best of reality.
At a special PDNA meeting Thursday night, President Bruce Studer told more than 100 online participants that diligent oversight of city promises to control crime, behavior and trash across the neighborhood is the way to go.
Mayor Keith Wilson’s office has promised to clean the entire Pearl District seven days a week, not merely in the 1,000-foot radius of the shelter as stated earlier.
The city “is sparing no expense” to ensure success, Studer said.
“They are scared to death that if this doesn’t work,” the entire rollout of shelters across the city will be in jeopardy, he said.
The city intends to fence off and light areas under I-405.
“They’re not pinching pennies,” he said. “They know this has to work, so they’re going to have to make it work. We want it to work.”
“That’s fantastic news,” said Linda Witt, an outspoken critic of the shelter at 1435 NW Northrup St.
Reports of inadequate management of other shelter sites were raised.
Studer said residents will have to report incidents and violations of the plan.
“You have to report because it’s the squeaky wheel that gets the grease,” he said.
“The city does pay attention to our voice,” said PDNA board member Judie Dunken.
PLEASE CC Northrupshelter@gmail.com on emails to PEMO@portlandoregon.gov ;
shelterservices@portlandoregon.gov and 311@portlandoregon.gov . If you call Salvation
Army or 311 send a summary email to Northrupshelter@gmail.com .
1. Salvation Army (Shelter Operator 8pm-6am) 971-230-5350. Call to report issues
relate to immediate and surrounding area of shelter; issues regarding shelter
participants (early queuing, tents, trash needles etc.). CC
Norhtrupshelter@gmail.com with summary of call
2. Priority response to community reports of significant trash or hazardous
materials: To initiate a response, please email PEMO@portlandoregon.gov with
specific details, location, and a photo if possible. CC Northrupshelter@gmail.com.
3. Priority response to community reports of campsites: To initiate a response,
please submit a 311@portlandoregon.gov with specific details, photo and location
CC shelterservices@portlandoregon.gov. CC Northrupshelter@gmail.com
Additional Shelter Support
• PBOT Services: Street Sweeping/Cleaning will occur once a week around the
shelter.
• Sidewalk Washing: Will occur multiple times a week around the shelter, can scale
dependent on need.
• Trash Cleanup: Trash will be cleaned up daily around the shelter as well as the
entire Pearl District neighborhood. Cleaning teams will be on rose-branded
bicycles.
• Shelter Hours: 8pm – 6am. Individuals will be asked to limit queuing until 1 hour
before shelter opening (7pm).
