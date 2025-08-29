Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan Classen's avatar
Allan Classen
2h

PLEASE CC Northrupshelter@gmail.com on emails to PEMO@portlandoregon.gov ;

shelterservices@portlandoregon.gov and 311@portlandoregon.gov . If you call Salvation

Army or 311 send a summary email to Northrupshelter@gmail.com .

1. Salvation Army (Shelter Operator 8pm-6am) 971-230-5350. Call to report issues

relate to immediate and surrounding area of shelter; issues regarding shelter

participants (early queuing, tents, trash needles etc.). CC

Norhtrupshelter@gmail.com with summary of call

2. Priority response to community reports of significant trash or hazardous

materials: To initiate a response, please email PEMO@portlandoregon.gov with

specific details, location, and a photo if possible. CC Northrupshelter@gmail.com.

3. Priority response to community reports of campsites: To initiate a response,

please submit a 311@portlandoregon.gov with specific details, photo and location

CC shelterservices@portlandoregon.gov. CC Northrupshelter@gmail.com

Additional Shelter Support

• PBOT Services: Street Sweeping/Cleaning will occur once a week around the

shelter.

• Sidewalk Washing: Will occur multiple times a week around the shelter, can scale

dependent on need.

• Trash Cleanup: Trash will be cleaned up daily around the shelter as well as the

entire Pearl District neighborhood. Cleaning teams will be on rose-branded

bicycles.

• Shelter Hours: 8pm – 6am. Individuals will be asked to limit queuing until 1 hour

before shelter opening (7pm).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jan Newton's avatar
Jan Newton
3h

This article should include the specific contact information for reporting problems. The city has become a relatively unresponsive bureaucracy; what exactly is the best way to report an issue with the shelter?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture