Pearl District Neighborhood Association President Bruce Studer called for diligent oversight of the city’s promises Thursday night at an online board meeting.

Four days before the scheduled opening of the Northrup Street Shelter, Pearl District Neighborhood Association leaders were resigned to the inevitable.

Instead of pursuing legal or political avenues of resistance, the association has resolved to make the best of reality.

At a special PDNA meeting Thursday night, President Bruce Studer told more than 100 online participants that diligent oversight of city promises to control crime, behavior and trash across the neighborhood is the way to go.

Mayor Keith Wilson’s office has promised to clean the entire Pearl District seven days a week, not merely in the 1,000-foot radius of the shelter as stated earlier.

The city “is sparing no expense” to ensure success, Studer said.

“They are scared to death that if this doesn’t work,” the entire rollout of shelters across the city will be in jeopardy, he said.

The city intends to fence off and light areas under I-405.

“They’re not pinching pennies,” he said. “They know this has to work, so they’re going to have to make it work. We want it to work.”

“That’s fantastic news,” said Linda Witt, an outspoken critic of the shelter at 1435 NW Northrup St.

Reports of inadequate management of other shelter sites were raised.

Studer said residents will have to report incidents and violations of the plan.

“You have to report because it’s the squeaky wheel that gets the grease,” he said.

“The city does pay attention to our voice,” said PDNA board member Judie Dunken.

