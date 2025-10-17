Pearl Elders are taking it to the streets, sort of
Residents will protest against the Trump administration on Saturday at Fields Park
The Pearl Elders will be out in force again Saturday at Fields Park as part of a nationwide “No Kings” protest of the Trump administration.
The group says it hopes to continue the progress the United States has made in the last 250 years toward democracy. It lists as its goals:
A fair election system
Affordable education for all
Affordable medical care for all
Equal protection under the law with nobody, regardless of status, above the law
A clean planet
Equal rights to all, regardless of color, gender or social status
A military that protects us, not controls us