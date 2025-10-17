The Pearl Elders, shown here on a previous day of protest, say that many in their group are challenged by the size and power of larger events and feel safer in a smaller gathering.

The Pearl Elders will be out in force again Saturday at Fields Park as part of a nationwide “No Kings” protest of the Trump administration.

The group says it hopes to continue the progress the United States has made in the last 250 years toward democracy. It lists as its goals: