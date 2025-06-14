Thousands of demonstrators gathered Saturday along the Portland waterfront in a vocal rebuke of what they see as authoritarian threats to American democracy. Waving American flags and handmade signs—many directly referencing President Donald Trump—the crowd chanted slogans such as “No Kings” and “We have a Constitution, not a King.”

The demonstration, billed as a March for Democracy, drew a wide range of participants concerned about the erosion of democratic norms, the rule of law and the role of the presidency. Many signs featured imagery of Trump wearing a crown or bore messages rejecting monarchical rule in America. Others pushed further, calling for his deportation or imprisonment.

Organizers cited recent rhetoric and legal maneuvers by Trump and his allies as reminiscent of autocratic behavior, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 election and subsequent legal challenges. The presence of satirical signs like “No Lobster King”and handmade posters invoking Martin Luther King Jr.’s warning—“A time comes when silence becomes betrayal”—reflected a mix of humor, urgency, and defiance.

The rally remained peaceful, with a heavy emphasis on constitutional principles, civic engagement and a reminder that presidential power, in America, must remain bounded by law. The gathering was one of many taking place in Portland, the state of Oregon and throughout the country.

