The Shelter Oversight Committee of the Pearl District Neighborhood issued a new report, the second covering the first six weeks of operation at the Northrup Street Shelter. The committee, chaired by Linda Witt, includes about 10 neighbors who daily monitor conditions in their sections of the district.

The oversight committee divides the district in sections, assigning a volunteer to each. They also covered a problematic area west of Interstate 405.

The committee considered strategies that might improve conditions and accountability.

Enlist the police to do more concentrated law enforcement to reduce drug dealing and open drug use in the “ground zero” area around Safeway, and in the parks.

﻿﻿Launch a humanitarian outreach team to help cover hours that the Northwest Community Conservancy does not have outreach available (weekends and M-F evenings). The volunteers would provide deterrence and aid at the same time.

﻿﻿Create a photo collection that is time-and-date stamped, as a visual record of the livability issues that continue to need mitigation by the authorities.

Email northrupshelter@gmail.com to be involved in any of these initiatives.

See all our news coverage