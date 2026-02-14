Northwest Examiner

Peter Michaelson
15h

Less than one mile from that shelter there is an industrial zone where the negative effects of the homeless/drug situation would be so much diluted.

Why do we put shelters in the most densely populated or visited areas where the social impact and the economic damage are the highest? There are many empty lots and empty buildings in the nearby industrial zones. There's Schoolhouse Electric less than a mile from the Northrup shelter and many other buildings closer. Why on earth do we not use these? No one lives there.

Having spent some time outdoors myself decades ago, I know I'd prefer the extra space and reduction in dirty looks. Also less hassle from the cops. Space is cheap so clientele could get more personal space. Given the low density, a heck of a lot fewer people would object.

Pluses would be:

Hundreds of thousands of vacant square feet making space cheaper.

More personal space for the clientele.

Less hostility from neighbors.

Most people feeling much safer most of the time.

Less damage to property values.

Less loss of property taxes.

It's just so horrible watching Portland would itself so deeply. Shouldn't the path that results in the least pain and damage overall be the right choice?

KS
17h

The city has dumped on the Pearl and now turned their back. The city thinks they are right and we are wrong. They have no interest in engagement and solutions. The Pearl Association should maybe consider a consult with attorney John Dilorenzo and/or we plan a demonstration outside city hall, and/or we request a meeting with our District 4 councilors. Basic public safety has eroded.

