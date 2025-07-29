Mayor Keith Wilson finally faced the people fighting his proposed overnight shelter in the Pearl District, at least the 600 who filled the armory auditorium Monday night to get some answers.

He drew polite applause and acknowledgment of his idealistic vision, which hit the same notes as his campaign speeches.

The devil was in the details. Confirmation that the 200-bed shelter at Northwest 15th and Northrup will have only two showers did not go over well. When the audience learned that sex offenders will be allowed inside the low-barrier shelter because no one will be checking ID, the crowd guffawed.

And when Wilson redirected a question about management of spillover effects on the surrounding blocks by beginning an anecdote about his neighbor in North Portland, the reaction was so negative that he never finished the story.

Wilson remained poised throughout his 90 minutes on stage and drew modest hand-clapping as he walked off stage. The key takeaway from the evening may have been the fact the mayor offered no course correction or revisions to the plan he has outlined from the start.

In a 15-minute overtime period, District 4 City Councilor Eric Zimmerman said his support for the mayor’s shelter plan has always been contingent on good neighbor agreements involving oversight by affected neighbors.

Councilors Mitch Green and Olivia Clark also expressed their support for Wilson’s goals, if not all the details of the plan to get there.