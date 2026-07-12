Northwest Examiner

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Marc's avatar
Marc
5h

Hurrah for Parks & Rec and three cheers for listening to our community!

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rich ovenburg's avatar
rich ovenburg
5h

They paved paradise and put up a parking lot …..well not this time ….a good result

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