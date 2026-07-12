Sherwood Field has soccer goals, but, as the largest unprogrammed open space in Washington Park, it serves many functions.

Plans for parking on the Washington Park soccer field hit a roadblock: Portland Parks & Recreation denied the application of Explore Washington Park, a nonprofit serving the park’s tourist attractions.

“PP&R is not approving the permit at this time and is referring the concept back to EWP for further study,” wrote Riley Clark-Long, the bureau’s response coordinator.

“Additional work is needed to fully evaluate environmental impacts, land-use considerations, neighborhood concerns and appropriate use of the site,” Clark-Long wrote.

“The Arlington Heights Neighborhood Association is happy Parks & Rec denied the proposal,” said AHNA President Darcy Wheeles.

“There are many potential solutions to the lack of parking in Washington Park. … We hope the denial of this proposal encourages everyone involved to evaluate alternatives.”

Earlier, Wheeles had warned, “No community nor neighborhood input—outside of discussions with AHNA’s representatives on EWP—was sought.

“Neighborhood representatives consistently opposed conversion of Sherwood Field to parking and repeatedly requested evaluation of alternative strategies. Approval of temporary parking will establish the precedent and create momentum to fulfill the plan for permanent conversion of the field to a parking lot.”