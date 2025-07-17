Portland Bureau of Transportation deemed this car to be inoperable, overriding parking exemptions otherwise applying to cars displaying disabled parking permits.

For at least six weeks, maybe much longer, an old Subaru SUV was parked along Southwest Salmon Street beside the First Unitarian Church, gradually filling with “stuff.” Bags filled the vehicle and then began accumulating on the roof and spreading to the “yard” around it. An electric scooter could be found among the detritus, perhaps to provide transportation to the owner of the Subaru, who would have been unable to find space inside the car, much less drive it.

Why was this car allowed to grow into a trash pile so long without being ticketed and towed? Was it an informal policy the Portland Bureau of Transportation once had to waive parking code enforcement on cars people were living in?

One neighbor asked the emailed the city on June 21.

“I get ticketed if I am 10 minutes overtime. Why haven’t they been towed?” he asked. “Does PBOT have a homeless hands-off policy?”

We followed up with PBOT and finally got an answer.

“The vehicle parked on Southwest Salmon Street near Southwest 12th Avenue had a disabled parking permit displayed that allows the vehicle to be parked within three blocks of its registered address,” PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera wrote. “PBOT staff worked with the person living in the vehicle to consider options for where they might relocate, and it became clear that the vehicle was inoperable.

“The Impact Reduction Program posted the site on July 10, sent outreach teams to the site on Monday to clean up any trash on the sidewalk. Outreach workers are also working with the vehicle occupants. We expect the vehicle to be towed today (July 15) or tomorrow.”

Sure enough, the car and associated trash were soon gone as promised. This is the city that works, after all.

“The Impact Reduction Program posted the site on July 10, sent outreach teams to the site on Monday to clean up any trash on the sidewalk. Outreach workers are also working with the vehicle occupants. We expect the vehicle to be towed today (July 15) or tomorrow.”

Sure enough, the car and associated trash were soon gone as promised. This is the city that works, after all.

Among the items overflowing the vehicle was a recently used broom.

.