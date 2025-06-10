Plastic posts were knocked down continually by drivers making right turns onto Westover.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation got the message: its plan for the intersection of Northwest 25th and Westover created an impractically tight right turn onto Westover.

Yesterday, the project manager for PBOT, Ashley Lopez, sent this email to one of the neighbors who complained.

“PBOT is aware that the existing posts have required replacement posts at this intersection due to vehicles knocking them down while turning, specifically at the Northwest corner.”

The problem was highlighted in the June NW Examiner, an earlier post on its website and several reader responses to those reports. The Hillside Neighborhood Association also got involved.

“Due to the large amount of feedback, PBOT has received from residents voicing concerns over the turning movements, PBOT is redesigning the curb extensions to be smaller. PBOT will conduct outreach events in the near future after the new design has been complete,” Lopez wrote.

Steve Puls, who complained to PBOT, was one of the affected neighbors.

“I just read in the NW Examiner that PBOT intends to replace the paint and posts at Northwest 25th and Westover with a permanent curb. I lived at 2895 NW Fairfax Terrace for 17 years and still own the property. I was astonished to read a quote attributed to you that stated there was "no indication that the paint and post have created an unacceptable constraint..."

“How many times did PBOT replace those posts that kept getting hit? I drive a Toyota Tacoma pickup and cannot make a right hand turn at that corner if there is another car heading down Westover. Imagine a delivery truck, Amazon, UPS, contractor with trailer or school buses, let alone fire engines. It will be gridlock at that four-way stop in the mornings and evenings.

“My input is simple: Remove the posts, do not build curbs and simply paint a clearly designated stop line and crosswalk. This is the correct and cheapest option.”

