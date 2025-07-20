Northwest Examiner

Bob Weinstein
1h

If Mayor Wilson told the neighborhood it was a 2-3 year lease, and then without any public engagement the city approved a 12 year lease- and threw in a $42,000 property tax exemption to boot, he needs to have a town hall meeting and explain this discrepancy! Are any other city shelter leases for 12 years, or just in Northwest/Pearl area.

Gerhard Magnus
31m

Finally, we have a Mayor who's actually been doing something about Portland's homeless problem (the tenting! the crime! the garbage! the needles! the feces! the bla-bla-bla!) and people are seriously annoyed. After all, Mayor Wilson should have been using the standard politician's dodge of expressing a deep, pious interest in listening to everybody's opinion first, a guarantee that nothing will ever be done. This passive approach of government "by the people" makes everybody happy (at least until the next election) so long as they have a chance to rant for awhile and repeat themselves ad nauseam at some interminable public meeting. Nobody's asked for my opinion and I'm outraged by this... but something definitely should be done about Portland's homeless problem -- just not in my neighborhood! How about sending them all across the river, or maybe just deport them?

1 more comment...

