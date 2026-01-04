Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
11h

Success is a journey, not a destination. It requires constant effort, vigilance and reevaluation." - Mark Twain

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geoffrey W McCarthy's avatar
Geoffrey W McCarthy
4h

When this problem was publicized last year, I looked at satellite maps of FP. There are already more than 1 corridor for power lines. 5 acres and 400 trees is a tiny fraction of land and vegetation to expend, if the stability of the grid depends on this new line. If it does, and you are again successful in jeopardizing the grid, and in the future, we have resulting blackouts, will your group own up to your causal responsibility?

Conversely, if the expanded power capability is for Bitcoin and/or AI, I am on your side!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture