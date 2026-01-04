There’s no doubt 2025 was exhausting. It was a year when it seemed like attacks were coming from all sides. Having to defend the things we value and care about left a lot of us feeling battle-weary and bruised.

Now it’s the time of year for renewed hope: A new year means a new beginning, with fresh intentions and resolve. And that’s good, because the need to come together and defend the things we love has only grown stronger.

That includes the fight to defend Forest Park from bad proposals, including PGE’s continued land-grab attempts. While 2025 gave Forest Park a great win after a major public outcry that led to the city of Portland’s decision to reject PGE’s proposed Harborton project, PGE is back at it to try to push this ill-advised project through an appeal to the Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA).

If this project is approved by LUBA, five acres of some of the last remaining old growth trees in Forest Park would be clear-cut, and another 15 park acres severely impacted. Specifically, PGE’s plan would kill at least 400 trees, destroy two wetlands areas and disrupt two streams, eliminating precious wildlife habitat home to native birds, fish and amphibians in Forest Park. It would also increase serious risks to the community by increasing wildfire and erosion dangers.

Local groups including Forest Park Conservancy (FPC), Bird Alliance of Oregon and the Forest Park Neighborhood Association-represented by Crag Law Center-are now in mediation with PGE and the City of Portland. The goal, according to FPC board member Carole Hardy, is to gather more information from PGE and seek alternatives that are in the best interest of Forest Park and the community.

The fight continues, and once again, it will take courage, action and engagement from the community to help defend Forest Park. Hard work is ahead, but the good news is there are plenty of ways to get involved from volunteering and attending educational events to contacting City Council representatives and asking for their continued support to protect Forest Park. Resources are available through FPC and the Bird Alliance for how to take action.

Unfortunately, 2026 isn’t the time to let our collective guard down. Communities, neighbors and individuals will have to keep stepping up and fighting for the things we love and value. Thankfully, last year proved that by doing so, we have the power, the wisdom and the resolve to drive real change and make positive things happen.