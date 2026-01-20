Northwest Examiner

User's avatar
David Mitchell's avatar
David Mitchell
8h

Nothing could be worse than the current arrangement of the City and County, both run by dysfunctional boards that can’t seem to collaborate on much of anything. I first heard this proposal mentioned by Ken Thrasher, whom I respect enormously (and wish he had run for PDX Mayor!). I’d love to see it on the ballot!

Mike Burton's avatar
Mike Burton
9h

Multnomah County outlived its usefulness about 20 years ago. It's about time to put this on the ballot as a first step.

