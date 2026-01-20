So many people have told Mattt Zmuda that his idea to merge Multnomah County and the city of Portland is a good one, he is launching a campaign to make it happen.

A MultNoMo Kick-Off will be held Thursday, 4:30-7 p.m., at the Lucky Labrador Beer Hall, 1945 NW Quimby St., to begin a petition drive that would put the question on the ballot.

Zmuda will make opening remarks at about 5:15 p.m.

(Register for the event at https://luma.com/719oaqn7.)

“It takes about 22,000 signatures to put the question before voters,” Zmuda said, referring to an Oregon law enacted in 1971.

“If we succeed, a charter commission would spend up to two years studying the question and designing a proposal.”

Under the process, “Nothing happens unless voters in both Portland and Multnomah County approve it,” he said.

A lack of action is the reason the Northwest District resident and software engineer launched the campaign.

“We are running two separate governments that can’t get out of each other’s way,” Zmuda said. “The city handles some things, the county handles others, and when problems fall in between—homelessness, mental health, public safety—they spend years arguing about jurisdiction while conditions deteriorate. … Problems that need a coordinated response get turf wars instead.

“Portland has always been willing to try bold experiments. We tore out a freeway along the waterfront and turned a parking garage into Pioneer Courthouse Square. We invested in light rail and bike lanes while other cities widened highways and welcomed food carts while others banned them.

“That spirit of innovation didn’t disappear. It’s been smothered by a governmental structure designed in the 19th century.”

“We are running two separate governments that can’t get out of each other’s way,” Northwest Portland resident Mattt Zmuda says. Photo by Walden Kirsch

Comments posted on nwexaminer.com to an October story about the merger suggested many readers agree:

“Fantastic idea,” wrote Linda Witt. “How soon could we make this happen?!!!”

“I’ve said the same for years,” wrote Scott Spencer. “Absolutely no reason for Portland to be part of Multnomah County.”

“A really good idea,” wrote Rich Ovenburg. “Trying to solve problems in Portland with two governments is not working out for anyone. Sooner the better.”

“We don’t need Multnomah County,” wrote Richard Perkins. “They have done a poor job at virtually everything they are accountable for: homelessness programs, behavioral health, public health, animal shelters and ballot accuracy.”

Paul Douglas suggested that a merger alone will not be sufficient, but “I agree wholeheartedly that Multnomah County is redundant and the most poorly governed legislative body in our state.”

