Multnomah County government has become so unpopular—county Chair Jessica Vega Pederson had an 11% approval rating last fall—that any effort to drastically change it would probably earn immediate cheers. Even one suggesting “Multnomah County no more” or MultNoMo, a proposal from Northwest District resident Matt Zmuda.

What Zmuda adds to popular sentiment is a pathway to get it done.

“Oregon Revised Statute 199.715 gives us a legal path to consolidate Portland and Multnomah County into one government that residents can actually hold accountable,” he wrote at https://multnomo.org/

The website gives several examples of American cities that have done just that, and it’s not the complete list. I moved to Indiana a year after Indianapolis merged with the surrounding county, launching former mayor and then-Sen. Richard Lugar’s long career in politics.

The inefficiencies and inanities of Portland and Multnomah County barely coexisting have long been apparent to many. What’s new may be the sense that we are in a time when bold initiatives might be welcomed; if charter reform could be approved handily in Portland, merging with the county may be the next logical step.