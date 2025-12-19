Neighbors peppered Multnomah County Commissioner Meghan Moyer with questions at a meeting of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association. Photo by Walden Kirsch.

District 1 County Commissioner Meghan Moyer addressed about 60 people at a Pearl District Neighborhood Association meeting Friday morning, reinforcing one of her central policy principles: Forced mental health treatment does not work.

After 20 years in social services, Moyer makes no claims that state and local governments are adequately addressing the mental health crisis. But she differs from those who recommend broader civil commitment authority to arrest offenders and require them to undergo treatment.

On the other hand, “drug court works,” she said, favoring reestablishing the system in place locally until the pandemic. Offenders are required to make frequent appearances before a judge, who monitors their progress. Several Oregon counties achieve “phenomenal success” with their drug courts.

Meghan Moyer fielded questions for nearly two hours, most in considerable detail. Photo by Walden Kirsch.

Moyer does not support the ineffectual drug deflection program in place that allows offenders to avoid prosecution by agreeing—but not necessarily following through—to enter deflection. Instead, she recommends diversion, in which the charges are not dismissed until completing a 60-day treatment program.

She blamed the state for not funding behavioral health treatment, leaving the county with no resources to address a yawning vacuum.

Many at the meeting expressed frustrations about the nearby Northrup Street Shelter, speaking of people and businesses leaving the district as a result of increased crime, safety and disorder.

Several audience members recommended using the currently vacant 250-bed Inverness Jail for treatment, which she said is unworkable for several reasons, including lack of staffing.