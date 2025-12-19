Northwest Examiner

Unfortunately, the majority of people agree with Commissioner Moyer and oppose forced treatment of any kind when it comes to mental health disorders. She does not convince me, however, to change my opinion that both forced treatment is sometimes necessary for a proper balance of public safety, civility and beauty versus the liberty interests of severely ill people. I wish the county would stop funding the deflection center, move away from legally flawed arguments for a separate set of laws for those with drug and alcohol and mental health difficulties. These policies, including drug courts, dismiss the rights of the public to expect that when public laws are violated, punishment is warranted. That could be the first step in rehabilitation. Commissioner Moyer's apparent policies incentivize continued use of drugs in the promise of getting free housing. If we stop enabling drug use by passing out needles to drug addicts and realize that what works for drug addiction exists in the mind and will of those who are addicted, we will be moving in the right direction. Forced treatment is one avenue that can ensure that they will be drug free for a significant period and free to contemplate what is in their best interest when not under the influence of narcotics or other drugs. Forced treatment for severe mental disorders also gives the public agency. It establishes a process whereby one individual both will be held accountable for breaking public laws and that they will be required to be drug free for a period when confined. Strengthening traditional approaches both in the criminal justice system and in the mental health system will help them work together when necessary.

