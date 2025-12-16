Northwest Examiner

Ollie Parks
8h

For what it's worth, I am sending a complaint letter to Mayor Wilson later this morning. He can't be allowed to get away with not addressing the growing problem the city has created by placing a shelter where it did. I am glad there is a oversight group who are staying on top of things.

KS
9h

I suggest inviting Blair Best, reporter for KGW, as she covers homelessness and drug issues in Portland.

