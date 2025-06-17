The limited menu at Migration Brewing features burritos from Papa Frita’s.

MICHAELA LOWTHIAN

Migration Brewing opened an airy 8,000 square-foot patio bar on the third floor of the PacWest Center, 1211 SW Sixth Ave., in downtown Portland last month.

A sidewalk sign went up June 13 advising patrons to call building security for access. No password is required, but the process adds a little excitement lost since the end of Prohibition.

The limited menu features burritos from Portland’s first Nicaraguan restaurant, Papa Frita’s.

The view of City Hall, with an eye-level view of the copper goddess, Portlandia, is priceless, as feathery ornamental grasses sway in the wind.

Migration’s rooftop bar across from Providence Park didn’t last, but this location has a short leash. It will be here at least until Oct. 1. The company is also considering opening a restaurant on the ground floor of PacWest.

For now, things are lively. A large group dropped in after a Portland Spirit cruise Saturday night, and lawyers from Schwabe frequent during the workweek.

“We’re doing this because we believe in Portland,” bar manager Tyler Wood said, “and because who doesn’t love a rooftop patio?”

Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 3 – 9 pm.

