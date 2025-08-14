Food Front President Kate Fulton made a happy announcement in July.

Food Front Cooperative Grocery directors are “devastated” to learn that Market of Choice has withdrawn its offer to buy the co-op’s property and open a grocery store at 2375 NW Thurman St.

Board spokesperson Sue Harrison said it was “very frustrating” to have the deal fall through. Market of Choice had been interesting in buying the vacant Food Front property since 2023, but the co-op board did not reciprocate that interest until July, when new leadership gained control or the organization the reversed course.

Harrison said the board will work to find another buyer as soon as possible.

Mark New of Development Company of the West, Property Services, who had earlier made a $2 million offer for the property, said he “will have a better answer in the morning” as to whether he is still interested in a deal.