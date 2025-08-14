Market of Choice pulls out of deal to buy Food Front
Eugene-based grocery withdraws offer favored by co-op members
Food Front Cooperative Grocery directors are “devastated” to learn that Market of Choice has withdrawn its offer to buy the co-op’s property and open a grocery store at 2375 NW Thurman St.
Board spokesperson Sue Harrison said it was “very frustrating” to have the deal fall through. Market of Choice had been interesting in buying the vacant Food Front property since 2023, but the co-op board did not reciprocate that interest until July, when new leadership gained control or the organization the reversed course.
Harrison said the board will work to find another buyer as soon as possible.
Mark New of Development Company of the West, Property Services, who had earlier made a $2 million offer for the property, said he “will have a better answer in the morning” as to whether he is still interested in a deal.
It is a loss for all concerned. If not for the two former board members who obstructed the original offer, the market would have been operating by now and that sad building returned to being a connection point for the neighborhood.
Wow. A tragic turn for sure. Devastating knowing what could have been if not for the very unfortunate and all encompassing incompetence of the former "Board" members. I was so looking forward to having an MOC and would have shopped it nearly daily.