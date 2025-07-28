Food Front Cooperative Grocery members voted overwhelmingly to sell their property at 2375 NW Thurman St. to Market of Choice.

Market of Choice received 92% of 688 votes cast. Mark New, a local retail developer making no guarantees that he could find a grocery tenant, received 8%.

Market of Choice offered to buy the property for $1.9 million in 2023, but former co-op leaders refused to put that option to a vote. The current offer is for $1.54 million.

Board Vice-President Sue Harrison said Zach Wright of Market of Choice, who took over leadership of the company after his father’s unexpected death in June, is thrilled at the decisive vote of confidence and will work promptly to close the sale.