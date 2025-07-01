Rick Wright, courtesy Market of Choice.

This news, from many sources, complicates the future of Food Front Cooperative Grocery:

Rick Wright, CEO of Oregon independent grocer Market of Choice, died from natural causes at his home in Eugene on Sunday. A fixture in the state's grocery industry, Wright was also known for his philanthropic activities in Lane County, as well as throughout Oregon and beyond.

A meeting of Food Front members tonight at 6 p.m. at Friendly House was to consider the sale of the co-op’s property to Market of Choice or another unnamed buyer. Wright, 62 told co-op members in 2023, when he made an offer of $1.9 million, that he was going against the advice of his managers in considering a store much smaller than its 12 other stores.

