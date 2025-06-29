This sign was attached to the fence around Food Front’s parking lot.

Sue Harrison, a former communications adviser to the Food Front board, put the following announcement on NextDoor on Saturday:

“Finally. Market of Choice is serious about taking over the dilapidated and neglected Food Front building. A meeting has been called by Food Front on Tuesday, July 1, at 6 p.m. at Friendly House. Attend so they can hear our support.”

Market of Choice offered $1.9 million 18 months ago, but the Food Front board refused to present that offer for board approval. With an alternative buyer having backed out, Market of Choice could be the fall-back choice.

We will update this story as details are investigated.