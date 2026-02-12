Northwest Examiner

Bob Weinstein
2h

Jordan Schnitzer has for years been sustaining Portland's arts institutions, expanding public access to culture, and investing deeply in the civic life of the city. Yet when Portland DSA placed him on its “enemies” list last month, DSA-aligned city councilors like District 4's Mitch Green didn't just stay silent; they tacitly endorsed the smear.

They chose factional loyalty over truth, gratitude, and basic decency—proving that in today’s City Hall, ideological enforcement matters more than the public good.

Olivia Clark
2h

Thank you, Jordan! The arts are also a vital part of Oregon’s economy and receive little or no public investment.

