If you build it ... they still won't come
Part VII - The Myth of Scarcity
by Kurt Misar
Hunden Partners has advised the city that two public performing arts auditoriums in Portland are not economically feasible and therefore the Keller Auditorium should be demolished and a new one built by Portland State University.
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The problem with the Hunden report is not merely its conclusion, but the framing used to reach it. The document repeatedly presents possibility as probability, amplifies speculative risks and minimizes contradictions within its own market assumptions. Its language reveals a pattern:
Worst-case scenarios are emphasized, competitive realities are deferred, and renovation is quietly dismissed in favor of replacement.
It becomes difficult to wade through the joint city and PSU press release rhetoric without encountering statements that overreach or misdirect:
“Its (Keller Auditorium) closure could prevent performances from Broadway Across America for years and cause local arts organizations to face significant challenges without a large-scale performing venue. Portland State University’s proposed facility would be headlined by a 3,000-seat venue, capable of large-scale performances, but could hinder the long-term feasibility of the Portland’5 venues, particularly as two new live entertainment facilities from AEG and Live Nation are to be opened in the coming years.”
These claims deserve careful parsing.
First, the suggestion that closure “could prevent performances … for years” implies permanence. A retrofit interruption might last two years. It also assumes that BAA would not relocate temporarily to the Schnitzer or to one of the two new private 3,000-plus-seat venues opening within the next year. An interruption of venue does not equal its disappearance.
Second, the study warns of “significant challenges without a large-scale performing venue.” Yet by summer 2026, there will be at least two 3,000-seat venues, and by early 2027, three. That reality contradicts the report’s assertion that the region cannot financially sustain two such facilities. With a Keller retrofit, Portland would have four. If PSU were added, five. The contradiction is self-evident.
Third, the study concedes that a new PSU theater “could hinder the long-term feasibility of the Portland’5 venues.” On that point, the authors are refreshingly candid. Additional stage supply fragments the already finite demand. The report recognizes this, ignores it, dismisses it and yet still recommends building another venue.
Fourth, the competitive impact of AEG and Live Nation is framed as something occurring “in the coming years,” when in fact those facilities will be operating well before any Keller retrofit or PSU project breaks ground. The market effects will be immediate, not hypothetical.
The study’s most pointed claims appear in these summary bullet arguments:
“(Keller is a) …very wide auditorium that creates many limited view seats, and it features outdated amenities, lowering customer experience.” (“Many” is asserted without quantification, and no evidence is offered to demonstrate sales deterrence. Limited sightlines and dated amenities are conditions that can be addressed in renovation. They are not proof of terminal decline.)
“A multi-year closure of Keller risks eroding Portland’s Broadway Across America audience and forcing skilled labor to relocate from Portland to other cities.” (Risk does not equal inevitability. Audience erosion presumes no temporary relocation strategy and no substitution venue. Skilled labor displacement is assumed despite two major private venues under construction and announcing substantial hiring.)
“Private competition from new commercial venues could also siphon concerts and events from the Keller, which creates an additional commercial demand reduction if there were to be two large theater-style venues.” (By early 2027, there will be at least three such venues regardless of Keller’s fate.)
“New venues in other markets have resulted in sustained audience and subscription growth, higher customer satisfaction and improved production capability.” (Even if true elsewhere, that does not justify demolition here. Nor does it establish that modernization is equivalent to a new structure.)
Notice how frequently “possibility” is presented as “certain probability,” and how often conjecture substitutes for evidence.
Meanwhile, the study asserts that the greater Portland market cannot support two large venues like the Keller. Yet the city proposes constructing another 3,000-seat facility rather than renovating the one it owns. In a finite market, adding supply further fragments revenue streams.
For example, Portland Opera Association has recently paused moving forward with a new season, seeking $500,000 in underwriting before proceeding. That is not a venue problem. It is a demand and cost-balance problem. The city is aware of these financial stresses, yet frames the discussion primarily around preserving access to the most expensive house in town.
We do not need more theaters. We need to ensure the long-term value of the ones we already possess. Whether government—or my own industry—has the skills and discipline to do that remains uncertain.
The full study is available on the city’s website. Make your own assessments and comment below so we can address them.
This is the last installment in the series. Read them all on this site.
Part II - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Part III - Newmark Theater
Part IV - Winningstad and Brunish theaters
Part V – Live Nation and AEG
Part VI – The Finite Market Problem
Part VII - The Myth of Scarcity
Kurt Misar is a part-time theater artist who has worked in banking, commercial real estate management and development, commercial leasing and residential sales. He is an associate broker with Capstone Real Estate Services and a resident of Goose Hollow.
Northwest Examiner is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I am admittedly weighing in on this with incomplete homework, but this is a very substantive decision for Portland's fiscal health, for the future of Downtown and for Cultural and Art and Music Entertainment in the City of Portland generally. We need a real market study, not the one we got.
The New AEG facility is being built for flexible seating and boasts a capacity 0f 4,250 but with 2,000 seats. Live Nation says its capacity is 3,500, but with 1,280 seats. Both emphasize "flexibility". What does this mean exactly? Both a focusing on music and entertainment audiences primarily, where people like to get up and dance. That does not work too well in the Schnitzer and the Keller, as those of us who have seen live music there. They work for the symphony, the opera and musical plays, where comfortable seating and great acoustics are paramount. We also don't have a good handle on the demand side of the equation. It is clear that the audience for live Broadway musicals is both broad and stable, judging from the relative success of the Keller. Quantify it. I am not sure what projections are for the Opera, Symphony and Literary Arts and Political and Cultural presentations are but we attend many and many are sold out at the Schnitz. Some would probably be better suited for the Newmark. The point is, the City of Portland paid for a supply and demand analysis. It did not get and one. What it got was something that appeared designed to allow it to escape the bad decision it made when it approved both the PSU Facility band the Keller renovation without really factoring in other strategies to solve the problem. It is also important to look for motivations. PSU clearly wants to solidify its own financial success. Enrollment is down and it is unclear if it has solved its own "learn from home" demands from students. Last I heard, they were trying to find strategies to get students back to class. It would be helpful for the public to better understand how they intend to use and support the facility. I seems to me there are a number of missing pieces which Kurt's pieces have help to bubble to the surface.
It is also worth remembering the elephant in the room; public safety in Portland's Central City. Nobody is addressing that head on, especially our City Council. The success of any of these venues, who operate mostly in the evening and who attract audiences from all over the larger Metro area, depend upon safe public transport and being able to park and dine without fear of vandalism. That goes for attendees at rock concerts, the symphony or opera or protests and irrespective of demographic. Multnomah County and Portland's failure to address the behavioral health issues downtown and the related public safety issues, real and perceived, is holding back Portland's recovery.
Thanks for the Northwest Examiner for keeping a forum for debate going and to Kurt for helping to educate our voters on the issues. I have requested that the Mayor help outline the facts, present his strategy for the Portland Five, now that the City will be assuming responsibility for it from Metro, and help frame the choice for voters.
Much like a radiologist instructed to look for cancer on a CT scan while omitting other potential medical problems that are in plain sight, this consulting firm was presumably tasked with evaluating the merits of Keller versus a new venue at PSU and was not encouraged to consider that neither of these two venues is needed.