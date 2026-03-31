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Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
10h

I am admittedly weighing in on this with incomplete homework, but this is a very substantive decision for Portland's fiscal health, for the future of Downtown and for Cultural and Art and Music Entertainment in the City of Portland generally. We need a real market study, not the one we got.

The New AEG facility is being built for flexible seating and boasts a capacity 0f 4,250 but with 2,000 seats. Live Nation says its capacity is 3,500, but with 1,280 seats. Both emphasize "flexibility". What does this mean exactly? Both a focusing on music and entertainment audiences primarily, where people like to get up and dance. That does not work too well in the Schnitzer and the Keller, as those of us who have seen live music there. They work for the symphony, the opera and musical plays, where comfortable seating and great acoustics are paramount. We also don't have a good handle on the demand side of the equation. It is clear that the audience for live Broadway musicals is both broad and stable, judging from the relative success of the Keller. Quantify it. I am not sure what projections are for the Opera, Symphony and Literary Arts and Political and Cultural presentations are but we attend many and many are sold out at the Schnitz. Some would probably be better suited for the Newmark. The point is, the City of Portland paid for a supply and demand analysis. It did not get and one. What it got was something that appeared designed to allow it to escape the bad decision it made when it approved both the PSU Facility band the Keller renovation without really factoring in other strategies to solve the problem. It is also important to look for motivations. PSU clearly wants to solidify its own financial success. Enrollment is down and it is unclear if it has solved its own "learn from home" demands from students. Last I heard, they were trying to find strategies to get students back to class. It would be helpful for the public to better understand how they intend to use and support the facility. I seems to me there are a number of missing pieces which Kurt's pieces have help to bubble to the surface.

It is also worth remembering the elephant in the room; public safety in Portland's Central City. Nobody is addressing that head on, especially our City Council. The success of any of these venues, who operate mostly in the evening and who attract audiences from all over the larger Metro area, depend upon safe public transport and being able to park and dine without fear of vandalism. That goes for attendees at rock concerts, the symphony or opera or protests and irrespective of demographic. Multnomah County and Portland's failure to address the behavioral health issues downtown and the related public safety issues, real and perceived, is holding back Portland's recovery.

Thanks for the Northwest Examiner for keeping a forum for debate going and to Kurt for helping to educate our voters on the issues. I have requested that the Mayor help outline the facts, present his strategy for the Portland Five, now that the City will be assuming responsibility for it from Metro, and help frame the choice for voters.

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David Mitchell's avatar
David Mitchell
12h

Much like a radiologist instructed to look for cancer on a CT scan while omitting other potential medical problems that are in plain sight, this consulting firm was presumably tasked with evaluating the merits of Keller versus a new venue at PSU and was not encouraged to consider that neither of these two venues is needed.

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