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Idontrollonshobbas's avatar
Idontrollonshobbas
Aug 29

The "second-wave Klan" was hardly just an Oregon phenomenon. Native populism is a pre-modern instinct that is hard-wired and found in all political tribes. The emphasis on majoritarianism and illiberal values can emerge from progressive or conservative politics. Democratic President Woodrow Wilson and his Progressive Party imbued the 1920's "100% Americanism" movement with an elite patina. His resegregation of the American Government, eye-winks to eugenicism, and screening of DW Griffiths "Birth of a Nation" in the White House are hints to this despicable progressive legacy that one sees echoes of today on the left in the DSA. Horseshoe Theory in action.

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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
Aug 29

Steve Law’s book is an interesting read with a wealth of historical detail, although the subtitle—How the Ku Klux Klan Seized Power in 1920s Oregon—seems deliberately provocative and may overstate the Klan’s actual control of state government, perhaps reflecting the demands of book marketing as much as historical precision. As someone deeply interested in Oregon history, I would suggest reading David Peterson del Mar’s Oregon’s Promise: An Interpretive History first. Del Mar provides the broader historical context that makes Law’s focused account of the Oregon Klan more meaningful. Overall, Law’s book is a valuable addition to the literature on Oregon history.

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