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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
Aug 16

The 1920s Klan was very different from the post-Reconstruction Klan most people picture. It was a national mass movement with several million members at its peak, commonly estimated at around four to five million, and chapters from California to Maine. It promoted native-born white Protestant identity, cultural conservatism, Prohibition, and “100 percent Americanism,” while attracting parts of the white middle and working classes.

Anti-Catholicism and antisemitism extended well beyond the Klan; both were part of mainstream American life—almost Main Street prejudices. The Immigration Act of 1924 used national-origin quotas to sharply restrict immigration from southern and eastern Europe and effectively excluded immigrants from most of Asia. John F. Kennedy still had to reassure voters in 1960 that a Catholic president would not take orders from the Pope. Antisemitism was also reflected in university admissions quotas, housing restrictions, and private clubs. Portland had its own example: the Arlington Club admitted its first identified Jewish member, attorney Moe Tonkon, in 1969. Nor is antisemitism purely historical; even liberal Reed College recently settled federal civil-rights complaints arising from allegations of antisemitic harassment of Jewish students.

Oregon was overwhelmingly white, native-born, and Protestant, giving the Klan fertile political ground. What makes the period so interesting is that the Klan was not simply a fringe organization. For a brief time, ideas we now associate with extremism became part of ordinary Oregon politics. Its rise was also remarkably short-lived. By the middle of the 1920s, scandals, internal fighting, political overreach, and growing discomfort with its extremism began to destroy its respectability.

For me, that is the larger lesson. There are uncomfortable echoes today in parts of MAGA, particularly in replacement theory and other nativist ideas, including the question of who gets to decide who is American and what it means to be a “real American.” That does not make MAGA the modern Klan, but the historical pattern is worth watching: prejudice becomes far more consequential when it moves from the fringe into mainstream politics.

The Klan’s political power in Oregon was short-lived, but it remains a fascinating period of the state’s history, and one that is somewhat personal because several members of my family were involved with the organization.

I look forward to reading this new book, but for anyone interested in Oregon history, I strongly recommend Oregon’s Promise: An Interpretive History by David Peterson del Mar. It is an accessible history that looks beyond the familiar pioneer narrative and gives considerable attention to people and movements often left at the margins of Oregon’s story.

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Debby.christy@gmail.com's avatar
Debby.christy@gmail.com
Aug 17

To enter the United States you were directed to Ellis Island. Not everyone was allowed in. It made our country safe. They did not ask for hand outs but had jobs, usually working two jobs. Living in a small studio with several other immigrants. Saved and started small business. too busy to cause problems or ask for hand outs.

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