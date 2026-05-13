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Bob Clay's avatar
Bob Clay
1h

This project is near and dear to my heart. I am grateful to all the participants. I hope to attend the celebrations.

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Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
2h

I can’t wait to join the Goose Hollow festivities August 30!

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