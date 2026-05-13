Goose Hollow gets spiffed up for Vista Bridge's centennial celebration
Neighborhood plans a summer of events
On a recent Sunday, a crew of neighbors gathered on the deck of the Goose Hollow Inn. Not for a reuben sandwich but for a SOLV-sanctioned cleanup.
Owner Rachel Clark led the charge, updating attendees on the ongoing cleanups before pinpointing the day’s intended target: a sidewalk strip that runs along Southwest Jefferson Street and leads to the Sunset Highway. The overgrown stretch would later be mulched and planted with new plants in advance of this summer’s Goose Hollow Days and Vista Bridge Centennial celebration.
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A summer’s worth of activities are planned for the celebration on Aug. 30. There’s even a planter decoration contest for the four planters at each corner of the bridge.
The celebration will include historic streetcar tours, vintage cars, soapbox derby races, food, music and guided history tours led by local history buffs.
The Vista Bridge was designed by architect Fred T. Fowler. Its height, which provides sweeping views of the city, has also been associated with danger, leading to installation of a fence along its railings in 2013.
This project is near and dear to my heart. I am grateful to all the participants. I hope to attend the celebrations.
I can’t wait to join the Goose Hollow festivities August 30!