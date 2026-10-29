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David Mitchell's avatar
David Mitchell
44m

The adults in the room knew full well that the proposed Charter Commission reforms would be an unmitigated disaster. It was as clear as it could have been to anyone who was well versed in municipal governance. And this PC-driven experiment in social engineering, which is in all likelihood unconstitutional, will effectively prevent the City of Portland from reversing its steady decline in virtually every aspect of urban life.

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Bob Clay's avatar
Bob Clay
43m

Thank You For exposing The flaws.

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