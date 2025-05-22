The West Burnside entrance has attracted unintended visitors.

The major remodel of Stadium Fred Meyer in 2015 was supposed to open its face to West Burnside Street, inviting customers into a relocated main entrance while improving the safety and appeal of the street with an unsavory reputation.

A decade later, the old Burnside Street has proved more enduring. While the Burnside entrance remains open, few customers use it, while the widened sidewalk, benches and plaza area are occupied mainly by people who look like they could use a home.

Furthermore, the continued operation of the store itself has become a subject of speculation. A rumor from last year that the corporate headquarters put the location on a 18-month timetable for possible closure drew no response from a Fred Meyer spokesperson.

Meanwhile, security measures have been stepped up. A security worker asks customers to show a receipt before exiting and security gates have been installed at the busiest entrance to prevent thieves from bypassing electronic detectors. Bottle returns are no longer accepted on site except by BottleDrop members.

Perhaps it’s all just a sign of the difficulties of operating a supermarket in Portland’s Central City these days. Or perhaps a hint that something worse may be in store.