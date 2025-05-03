From gallery crawl to shoulder-to-shoulder street party—this is First Thursday outside River Pig today. Once art, now just alcohol?

Reddit users weigh in on what’s gone wrong—and who’s to blame

Once upon a time, First Thursday in Portland’s Pearl District was a celebration of local art, community and culture. The galleries flung open their doors, strangers clinked glasses of free merlot and sidewalk conversations meandered from sculpture to street jazz. It was part spectacle, part salon. You dressed up a little. You maybe even bought some art.

But over time, something shifted.

Bars began expanding their footprints. Beer gardens muscled out galleries. Music got louder. The crowd got younger, rowdier. Families started staying home. By morning, the Pearl smelled more like a frat house than an arts district.

That’s the crux of a fiercely opinionated—and oddly eloquent—Reddit thread reacting to the NW Examiner’s recent coverage of First Thursday’s evolution. Here's what the online chorus had to say.

"What was once a vibrant, inclusive neighborhood event has devolved into a kind of Jekyll-and-Hyde affair: arts and crafts early, followed by music-blaring drunkenness late into the evening."

— chimi_hendrix

That quote, taken directly from the Examiner piece, was reposted admiringly by several commenters—some of whom admit they rarely find themselves agreeing with the paper. But in this case, they did.

“Usually the NW Examiner is known as a grumpy boomer outlet. But they got it right.”

— thirteenfivenm

Several pointed fingers at River Pig, a popular Pearl District bar with a college-town vibe. Its critics say the bar has helped shift the tone of First Thursday from arts crawl to hookup crawl.

“River Pig changed the culture of First Thursdays, without thought or care. Feels more like a frat party/club/hookup event now.”

— Significant_Sun5095

Others weren’t so polite.

“Dude went to UofO, bought a college bar there, is wealthy, owns several bars, and has been very combative and hostile to others in the local food and drink industry.”

— thirteenfivenm

The discontent isn’t just about noise or crowds—it’s about the loss of something meaningful. Several commenters drew comparisons to Last Thursday on Alberta Street, which they say suffered a similar fate.

“In ‘05 it was low key and there were actual galleries and street performers. Fast forward a few years and it was gaggles of bridge-and-tunnel 20somethings treating it like a college football tailgate party.”

— chimi_hendrix “Participants actually urinating in people's yards… food trucks moved in, maybe even out of neighborhood, beer gardens, displacing the year-round restaurants and bars.”

— thirteenfivenm

Some residents described increasingly defensive tactics—like secret passwords to keep unwanted crowds out of beloved haunts.

“The Alleyway even gave its regulars a password to keep the douchebags out.”

— chimi_hendrix

The concerns go beyond anecdotal grumbling. Others in the thread raised questions about law enforcement, overserving and the city’s responsibility to uphold noise ordinances.

“How hard is it to crack down on overserving? Why is anything blasting music ‘late into the night’? Doesn’t it fall under noise ordinances?”

— PaPilot98

Still, not everyone agrees that First Thursday has lost its charm.

“My wife and I live in the neighborhood and are in our mid 40s. First Thursday is a must for us. We love it.”

— Individual-Heron-558

And one commenter offered a nostalgic—and biting—summary of what’s changed:

“The original First Thursday was so much better. Early 2000s. Actual galleries open—not a craft fair. Hoity-toity people with thick-rimmed black glasses pretentiously discussing art while drinking free merlot... The current setup just pales in comparison. That and Portland is so full of drunks.”

— Due-Personality2383

So What Now?

As Portland continues to negotiate the balance between nightlife and neighborhood, culture and commerce, it’s clear that First Thursday sits at the crossroads. Some want to save it. Others think it’s already gone.

What’s undeniable is the emotion. Love or loathe it, First Thursday still matters—to artists, residents, business owners, and yes, even Redditors.

