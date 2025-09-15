Northwest Examiner

rich ovenburg
Portland is taking the drug addiction / homeless problem and spreading it around to our nicest neighborhoods. Remember this is with just 40 low-barrier beds, they are going to jump to 200 pretty soon. What a mess. Heartbreaking to watch and hear about with more of the same planned for a neighborhood near you. Please!! Stop This Madness

Nancy in PDX
I’d like to express my sincere thanks to Linda Witt for pulling this information together and for her daily work as a volunteer with the Pearl District Neighborhood Association. She dedicates her time to keeping all of us informed about what’s happening in our neighborhoods — a true service to our community. 🌟🙏

