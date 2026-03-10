Fire badly damages Elephants Deli
Fire started on the outside of the building and was human caused
A two-alarm fire at Elephants Delicatessen caused extensive damage to the 47-year Northwest District institution last night.
“We know that it was human-caused,” Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson Rick Graves told reporters. “I don’t know if it was an intentionally set human-caused fire or not.”
Firefighters arrived at about 1 a.m. and found the fire had spread into the building and onto the roof.
The deli was founded in Uptown Shopping Center and moved to its Northwest 22nd Avenue location in 2004.
They released video footage of the person who started the fire - appears to be one of the many mentally unstable homeless people the city has inflicted on the NW area in the form of two large no barrier shelters that they refuse to adequately oversee.