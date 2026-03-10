The southwest corner of the building suffered the most damage.

A two-alarm fire at Elephants Delicatessen caused extensive damage to the 47-year Northwest District institution last night.

“We know that it was human-caused,” Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson Rick Graves told reporters. “I don’t know if it was an intentionally set human-caused fire or not.”

Firefighters arrived at about 1 a.m. and found the fire had spread into the building and onto the roof.

The deli was founded in Uptown Shopping Center and moved to its Northwest 22nd Avenue location in 2004.