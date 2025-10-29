Fields of dreams
NW Portland's long-fenced off and popular park is finally a whisker away from reopening
It’s the day that likely thousands of folks across Slabtown and Old Town and the Pearl and Northwest Portland have been eagerly awaiting: The return of grass to long-torn-up Fields Park.
Sod going down? That sounds about as exciting as watching paint dry (or grass grow) right? Au contraire.
This has been one of the more interesting-to-watch local infrastructure projects in years.
Wednesday morning before dawn, the first crews arrived to start laying more than 3 acres of perennial rye grass sod on the park that’s been cyclone-fenced off and an active construction zone for almost two years. Why? This is a PacifiCorp project, and the power company needed to bury its cables that have carried power perfectly well for multiple decades sitting in muck on the bottom of the Willamette River.
Since that stretch of long-ago industrial-polluted river bottom is a U.S EPA Superfund cleanup site—and must be dredged—those power cables needed to be yanked up and relaid beneath the river, in a special recently dug tunnel. And that required totally tearing up Fields Park for the tunnel’s west entrance.
Which brings us to today, and the arrival of the first of half a dozen flatbed trucks bearing huge 1-ton rolls of rye grass—144 rolls of sod in all—freshly harvested within the last 24 hours from Oregon Turf and Tree Farms in Hubbard. The work began early Wednesday and will wrap up on Thursday. We’ll all have another relatively short wait, about four weeks, for the sod to take root. Then, that forbidding fence will come down. And dogs (on leash) and their humans will be free again to cavort in Fields to their heart’s content.
Curious to learn more? Like, as one passerby asked this morning, why not just toss down some grass seed? For the answer to that question, and other riveting sod trivia, see photos and captions below.
Were there plans to add trees in the park?
Thanks for the really informative article!