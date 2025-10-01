The extended parking hours have been in effect since Sept. 2

A planned extension of Portland parking meter hours from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. that was supposed to take effect in Northwest Portland on Wednesday was postponed, city officials said.

Mayor Keith Wilson said he has also directed the Portland Bureau of Transportation to halt the enforcement of the extended hours in downtown beginning Oct. 15, except in areas that have special event district hours, such as Providence Park and the Moda Center.

Wilson credited District 4 City Councilor Eric Zimmerman, “who heard from his constituents and brought this to my attention.”

The extended hours will remain in place in the Central Eastside Industrial District to support storefront turnover for local businesses (at their request).

“As we rolled out new parking rates, we heard concerns from residents, businesses and council members about the timing and impact of extended evening hours,” Wilson said in a statement.

“While the increased hourly rate has been broadly accepted, our downtown economy is still in recovery, and we need to ensure that our parking policies support evening activity and small businesses,” he said.

The extended hours have been in effect since Sept. 2