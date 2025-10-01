Northwest Examiner

Bob Weinstein
5h

Good work by Councilor Zimmerman for pushing back on and reversing this plan, something that never should have happened in the first place.

Nancy in PDX
2h

Councilman Zimmerman, on behalf of our community, I want to extend sincere gratitude for your tireless work and commitment to restoring the livability of our neighborhoods. Your effective leadership has been clearly demonstrated—not only in addressing the challenges under the 405, but also in successfully convincing the Mayor to roll back the extended parking hours.

These actions reflect a deep responsiveness to both the residents who elected you and those who live, own property here, work or own businesses here. Your efforts are having a meaningful and positive impact across our community, and we greatly appreciate your dedication and advocacy.

