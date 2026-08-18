Eli Arnold. Photo by Walden Kirsch

The three District 4 City Council incumbents have an advantage over Eli Arnold, the Central Precinct bike cop and Sellwood resident who is trying to improve upon his near miss for a seat two years ago.

Olivia Clark, Mitch Green and Eric Zimmerman are in effect campaigning as they do their jobs addressing the topics of the day.

Arnold is honing his positions a step away from the spotlight. Upgrading the Moda Center in a bid to retain the Trail Blazers and preserving Keller Auditorium are two issues he has staked out.

“I believe it is important to put the Moda Center renovation in context,” Arnold told the NW Examiner. “As a city, we’re looking to redevelop Lloyd District, complete the Albina Vision Trust plan and reactive the inner Eastside down to the OMSI District. Moda sits at the intersection of these goals.

“We do not want to lose the economic activity, tourism benefits or the jobs associated with the Moda Center. While securing the best possible deal with public funds is important, moving forward on this project is also crucial,” he said.

Keeping the Keller is also important to him. While he is open to considering the feasibility of a new performing arts center at Portland State University, he remains skeptical that the city can support two downtown theaters, especially in light of two private arenas being built on the inner Eastside.

“I would like some analysis before committing to it,” he said of the PSU plan.

Arnold can be seen at two events this week:

An in-person appearance at Mother’s Bistro, 121 SW Third Ave., Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m.

A virtual town hall will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m.

RSVP to lahefele@gmail.com for both events.