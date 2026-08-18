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JM Johnson's avatar
JM Johnson
Aug 18

Time for a change. Mitch Green had his chance. He can't remember to pay his property taxes and ignores backyard burning rules. He wasted Council time with his foie gras ban and originally threatened to punish PSU over their stance on holding the people who trashed the library accountable. He worked a backdoor deal around other Council members to reopen the PGE power line plan after the Council voted unanimously against it last year. His lack of commitment to the part of his district that houses shelters, has high crime, and vagrancy problems reflects his ambivalence to the concerns of his constituents. What has he done for downtown lately? He voted against Moda but for a performing arts center that has almost no funding attached to it.

I think we can do better.

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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
Aug 19

No offense to Mr Arnold, but I’d vote for anyone who does not self identify as DSA or have a tattoo of a Peacock anywhere on their body

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