The three District 4 City Council incumbents have an advantage over Eli Arnold, the Central Precinct bike cop and Sellwood resident who is trying to improve upon his near miss for a seat two years ago.
Olivia Clark, Mitch Green and Eric Zimmerman are in effect campaigning as they do their jobs addressing the topics of the day.
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Arnold is honing his positions a step away from the spotlight. Upgrading the Moda Center in a bid to retain the Trail Blazers and preserving Keller Auditorium are two issues he has staked out.
“I believe it is important to put the Moda Center renovation in context,” Arnold told the NW Examiner. “As a city, we’re looking to redevelop Lloyd District, complete the Albina Vision Trust plan and reactive the inner Eastside down to the OMSI District. Moda sits at the intersection of these goals.
“We do not want to lose the economic activity, tourism benefits or the jobs associated with the Moda Center. While securing the best possible deal with public funds is important, moving forward on this project is also crucial,” he said.
Keeping the Keller is also important to him. While he is open to considering the feasibility of a new performing arts center at Portland State University, he remains skeptical that the city can support two downtown theaters, especially in light of two private arenas being built on the inner Eastside.
“I would like some analysis before committing to it,” he said of the PSU plan.
Arnold can be seen at two events this week:
An in-person appearance at Mother’s Bistro, 121 SW Third Ave., Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m.
A virtual town hall will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m.
RSVP to lahefele@gmail.com for both events.
Northwest Examiner is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Time for a change. Mitch Green had his chance. He can't remember to pay his property taxes and ignores backyard burning rules. He wasted Council time with his foie gras ban and originally threatened to punish PSU over their stance on holding the people who trashed the library accountable. He worked a backdoor deal around other Council members to reopen the PGE power line plan after the Council voted unanimously against it last year. His lack of commitment to the part of his district that houses shelters, has high crime, and vagrancy problems reflects his ambivalence to the concerns of his constituents. What has he done for downtown lately? He voted against Moda but for a performing arts center that has almost no funding attached to it.
I think we can do better.
No offense to Mr Arnold, but I’d vote for anyone who does not self identify as DSA or have a tattoo of a Peacock anywhere on their body