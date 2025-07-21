District 4 councilors react to shelter rollout
Clark and Zimmerman appear to be keeping their thoughts to themselves
While Mayor Keith Wilson takes the heat for forcing homeless shelters into neighborhoods that don’t want them, District 4 City Councilors are hanging back, saying as little as possible about the shelter rollout.
Councilor Mitch Green has taken a cautious stand, while Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman have said nothing despite repeated efforts by the NW Examiner to elicit comment.
“I am not inclined to be a roadblock to the mayor’s plan during this fiscal year,” Green wrote in an email to the Examiner. “But I’ve been clear that my support in the budgeting process is contingent upon outcomes and as well as faithful execution of the mayor’s commitments to outreach and enhanced services where shelters are located.
“I want the mayor to succeed, so I’m going to give him the space to operate,” Green concluded.
Green was the only one of the three to attend a June 25 digital forum on the shelters sponsored by the Northwest District Association and attended by 375 households. He did not speak.
Later, he reflected:
“I have heard the concerns about shelters in our District 4 neighborhoods from residents who oppose and welcome them. We even share similar views that overnight congregate shelters are a poor substitute for real housing solutions.
“My staff and I have heard from and talked to people who would rather have shelters than people sleeping outside as we all work together to prevent homelessness while also building long-term housing.”
I think Mitch Green is being disingenuous in his comments, where he seems to imply that more people in NW/Pearl are "for" the shelter, than the reality. Those of us in the center of this crisis believe that it's more like 95% against the shelter, and 5% for. Again, the councilor seems to be favoring a model of service -- that has failed miserably -- for 200 homeless individuals (actively suffering from continued drug abuse, mental illness and more), while throwing the livability and safety of 15,000 working families and the elderly, under the bus. Mitch and others are desperately hoping that "enhanced resources" will mitigate the damage of the shelters, but there is NO REASON AT ALL to believe that can happen! Why? The closest similar shelter, managed by TPI under the City's oversight, is the River District Navigation Center on NW Naito. In the past year, and in all the previous years, that shelter has been the site of non-stop drug use, drug dealing, loitering, camping, assaults on persons, and prostitution. That shelter has HALF the size (just 90 guests) of the proposed shelter on NW Northrup. If the city can't manage to mitigate the effects of that shelter, how in the world could we expect that they can mitigate the effects of a shelter with more than twice the capacity in an even denser part of the district?
If they’re being honest, which I know is painful for them, they’ve heard from far more (actual people who would be impacted in the neighborhood) saying they don’t want this shelter there for obvious reasons. I have not talked to one person who thinks this is acceptable and when people testified on this in front of the shelter committee it was 100% opposed. This is all documented and on record, so these people just continue to lie. This mayor keeps being given the huge benefit of the doubt that he actually possesses strategy or competence that he has yet to show, and this time he will ruin an entire neighborhood (if he is allowed to proceed) in the process. In a year the damage will be done and these people won’t be held accountable, it’ll just be a lot of taxpayers suffering for their idiotic decisions as usual. They should just admit they are ineffective, highly paid doormats willing to stand by while their district is sacrificed and move on. Hope everyone remembers this if any of these people try to run for any public office again.