Linda Witt
I think Mitch Green is being disingenuous in his comments, where he seems to imply that more people in NW/Pearl are "for" the shelter, than the reality. Those of us in the center of this crisis believe that it's more like 95% against the shelter, and 5% for. Again, the councilor seems to be favoring a model of service -- that has failed miserably -- for 200 homeless individuals (actively suffering from continued drug abuse, mental illness and more), while throwing the livability and safety of 15,000 working families and the elderly, under the bus. Mitch and others are desperately hoping that "enhanced resources" will mitigate the damage of the shelters, but there is NO REASON AT ALL to believe that can happen! Why? The closest similar shelter, managed by TPI under the City's oversight, is the River District Navigation Center on NW Naito. In the past year, and in all the previous years, that shelter has been the site of non-stop drug use, drug dealing, loitering, camping, assaults on persons, and prostitution. That shelter has HALF the size (just 90 guests) of the proposed shelter on NW Northrup. If the city can't manage to mitigate the effects of that shelter, how in the world could we expect that they can mitigate the effects of a shelter with more than twice the capacity in an even denser part of the district?

JW
If they’re being honest, which I know is painful for them, they’ve heard from far more (actual people who would be impacted in the neighborhood) saying they don’t want this shelter there for obvious reasons. I have not talked to one person who thinks this is acceptable and when people testified on this in front of the shelter committee it was 100% opposed. This is all documented and on record, so these people just continue to lie. This mayor keeps being given the huge benefit of the doubt that he actually possesses strategy or competence that he has yet to show, and this time he will ruin an entire neighborhood (if he is allowed to proceed) in the process. In a year the damage will be done and these people won’t be held accountable, it’ll just be a lot of taxpayers suffering for their idiotic decisions as usual. They should just admit they are ineffective, highly paid doormats willing to stand by while their district is sacrificed and move on. Hope everyone remembers this if any of these people try to run for any public office again.

