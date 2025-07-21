While Mayor Keith Wilson takes the heat for forcing homeless shelters into neighborhoods that don’t want them, District 4 City Councilors are hanging back, saying as little as possible about the shelter rollout.

Councilor Mitch Green has taken a cautious stand, while Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman have said nothing despite repeated efforts by the NW Examiner to elicit comment.

“I am not inclined to be a roadblock to the mayor’s plan during this fiscal year,” Green wrote in an email to the Examiner. “But I’ve been clear that my support in the budgeting process is contingent upon outcomes and as well as faithful execution of the mayor’s commitments to outreach and enhanced services where shelters are located.

“I want the mayor to succeed, so I’m going to give him the space to operate,” Green concluded.

Green was the only one of the three to attend a June 25 digital forum on the shelters sponsored by the Northwest District Association and attended by 375 households. He did not speak.

Later, he reflected:

“I have heard the concerns about shelters in our District 4 neighborhoods from residents who oppose and welcome them. We even share similar views that overnight congregate shelters are a poor substitute for real housing solutions.

“My staff and I have heard from and talked to people who would rather have shelters than people sleeping outside as we all work together to prevent homelessness while also building long-term housing.”