The best-attended Northwest District Association in many years attracted 375 households to share reactions to the overnight homeless shelters coming to community Wednesday evening. Opinions were shared freely, passionately and sometimes sternly during the two-hour digital meeting.

Not everyone agreed. Although most of the 45 speakers were emphatically against the shelters expected soon at Northwest 15th and Northrup and Northwest 17th and Lovejoy streets, about 10 pushed back against the prevailing view.

Watch for yourself. NWDA special meeting on shelters. After opening, scroll down to “documentation” and hit the “video” play arrow. The meeting starts at about the 15-minute mark.

