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Linda Witt's avatar
Linda Witt
Aug 20

This is just another example of "slick Mitch". After his boondoggle trip to Vienna (where his wife came along) he didn't file the required paperwork of receipts and trip justification. He never even did the required post-trip report. He's told citizens that he's for "holistic public safety" but he's actively defunded public-safety measures. He's told us he's concerned about livability issues, but he has actively opposed camp/tent removals. He touts his high academic degrees in economics, but he has seemed to have completely missed the point that taxpayers and businesses (evil corporations, according to him) fund the city and county services.

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
Aug 20

Thanks to TJ Anderson and Deian Salazar for making this happen. I had asked earlier on Brian Owendoff’s Substack for help in how to file an ethics complaint because it was obvious that Mitch’s slick video was a campaign ad done on the city’s dime. Given how the city worked together to sabotage the Safer Portland initiative, it will be interesting to see how they move to investigate Mitch or will the collude again to bury this formal complaint.

Do not rank the rank Mitch on any ballots this November. Ditch Mitch!

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