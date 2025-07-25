Neighbors mingled with Portland Police officers, park rangers and one local City Council member at Couch Park last night. The event, called Games in the Park, was organized by Max Steele and Friends of Couch Park to demonstrate that support for policing and parks are not exclusive goals, as a recent funding clash at City Council implied. Eric Zimmerman wore his 2024 campaign T-shirt, which he expects to reprise for a 2026 run for re-election.
The photo montage says it all! Support for policing and parks are not exclusive goals, and in fact, are mutually beneficial!! Thank you to Max Steele, Park Rangers, and PPB for so successfully demonstrating what SHOULD be the status quo in Portland.