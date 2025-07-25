Neighbors mingled with Portland Police officers, park rangers and one local City Council member at Couch Park last night. The event, called Games in the Park, was organized by Max Steele and Friends of Couch Park to demonstrate that support for policing and parks are not exclusive goals, as a recent funding clash at City Council implied. Eric Zimmerman wore his 2024 campaign T-shirt, which he expects to reprise for a 2026 run for re-election.

