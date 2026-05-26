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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
16m

3...2...1....Huge severance payment......

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Joe McAvoy's avatar
Joe McAvoy
5m

Another example of DSA idelogues incapable of managing a once great city now in decline from their incompetence?

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