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rich ovenburg's avatar
rich ovenburg
36m

We have a better understanding of our city because of the Examiner …..Thanks

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Phil Querin's avatar
Phil Querin
29m

Allan - your grasp, intelligence and insight make your voice invaluable. Thank you for all that you’re doing.

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