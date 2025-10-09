Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
5h

It would be interesting to see comments from contractors who do this type of project. Really six months?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture