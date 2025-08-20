Bridges Middle School is moving to The Canopy Building at Northwest 16th and Northrup streets this year.

The private school, founded in 2000, is the state’s only middle school designed for students with learning differences, typically ADHD, anxiety and autism spectrum disorder. Enrollment is 52 and the student-teacher ratio is 6:1, according to the school’s website.

The move is taking place for the 2025-26 school year.

Bridges Middle School was not named for the Fremont Bridge, though its ramps happen to be next door to its new home.

