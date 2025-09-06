Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Wesley Mahan
1h

I just moved from NW after 13 yrs, and it was excellent having a local grocery store. I'm now in Milwaukie downtown, and I have to get in my car and drive 2 miles to the nearest real grocery store. I don't consider New Seasons in NW as a local grocery store, as most residents in far NW can't actually walk there and carry grocery bags back. I'd love to see the old Food Front be reborn as a grocery store.

Jennifer Keene
7h

I’d love to see a produce market with a few local specialty products like this one:

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9rTKphAktch4g9kv7?g_st=ipc

3 more comments...

