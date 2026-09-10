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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
1d

Glad to see the city making the correct decision by reversing the plan to place Lincoln on the ground, thereby fulfilling their original promise to restore Lincoln where he stood before being vandalized.

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Joe McAvoy's avatar
Joe McAvoy
1dEdited

Bravo, Mayor Wilson For standing up to the idiots. Please take this as a first step in calling for sanity in city policies. Next step, beef up the police, take a hard stand on crime, Get the meth and fentanyl addicts and the mentally unstable off our streets and into recovery programs where applicable. Thank you thank you thank you.

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